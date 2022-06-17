Motorists on Frederica Street are seeing something new at the old Texas Gas building at 3800 Frederica St.
It’s been stripped to the steel beams and concrete.
Ed Ray, chief operating officer of Gulfstream Commercial Services, said there are no plans yet for the building.
“It was kind of a hazard with glass falling out,” he said. “We wanted to make it look better.”
Ray said the past 2 1/2 years have been spent on getting all of the asbestos out of the 180,000-square-foot structure.
It’s painstaking work, he said.
“It takes forever,” Ray said. “Asbestos has to be hand-scraped from every square inch of the building. It was sprayed on.”
The asbestos has to then be double-bagged and taken to a proper disposal site, he said.
The building has been empty since 2013 when what’s now Boardwalk Pipeline Partners/Texas Gas Transmission opened its new offices at 610 W. Second St.
Ray said previously that the building would be stripped to the steel beams and concrete and then rebuilt, much like what the company did with the Alorica Building downtown.
There’s no timetable when that might happen, he said.
H
OME2 SUITES
People going past the Owensboro Convention Center have probably noticed that work has stopped on the 121-room Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel across Second Street, the 79 apartments and a 245-car parking garage — a $50-million project.
Ray said a national concrete shortage has halted work there.
The bottom floors of the project were planned to be built with pre-cast concrete, he said.
But Gulfstream’s supplier has told the company that it will be another year before it can get the concrete.
So, Ray said, the company is redesigning the structure to use something besides pre-cast concrete.
“We already have $1 million worth of an underground structure,” he said. “We want to get started back as soon as we can.”
Plans had called for the hotel to be open by the end of 2023.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-730, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.