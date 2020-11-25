U.S. Army Fort Campbell officials gathered Tuesday night for a COVID-19 virtual town hall hosted on Facebook Live to discuss COVID numbers on post and restrictions ahead of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
Maj. Gen. Brian Winski, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault and Fort Campbell, said that positive rates on post have been increasing as they have been in the surrounding counties.
“Our cases though, have not been on as steep a rise as our local community,” he said. “The real good news is our hospitalizations have been minimal. Only a couple of soldiers over the course of the last eight, nine months actually had short duration hospitalizations.”
Winski added that the majority of Fort Campbell’s positive cases consist of retirees and their families.
He also shared that Blanchfield Army Community Hospital currently only has one hospitalized COVID patient and that patient is a retiree.
“So far, really good news with the preponderance of our extended family that have required hospitalization,” Winski said.
Fort Campbell Garrison Commander Col. Jeremy Bell stated that the post has had to close some facilities due to positive cases among staff. Two of those closures include Barkley Elementary School and Eagles Child Development Center.
“Barkley was the most recent closure and that was based off of school administrators — the front office had a series of tests that came back positive and there just wasn’t enough folks between quarantine and isolation to actually run the school,” Bell said. “So, we closed it down this week to buy us time to actually open up on Monday.”
Winski also added that Barsanti Elementary School had also briefly closed within the last month.
“It’s generally cases that emerge in the faculty,” Winski said. “The kids have not been at significant risk of exposure, or have we had a significant number of children that came up positive for COVID.
“Most of those cases have been faculty related and again, in an abundance of caution, when we find a small cluster of them, we shut down that area and we go through a deep cleaning process of the school, classrooms, etc. and we keep everybody quarantined so it doesn’t spread.”
All schools on post are currently holding in-person classes and are not yet transitioning to virtual learning.
Along with the school update, Bell explained that the Department of Defense Education Activity makes its decisions regarding in-person or virtual learning based on a post’s health protection conditions level.
Winski and Bell both explained that Fort Campbell is currently on health protection conditions level Bravo, which they explained is not high enough to warrant virtual learning in the schools. If the health protection conditions level were to progress to Charlie, classes would transition to virtual learning.
With Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up, Fort Campbell officials discussed travel restrictions as soldiers will be looking to take leave and spend the holidays with their families.
Winski explained that the 50-mile restriction that was mandated in the March and April months had been lifted during the summer months and the post has no current plans to reimplement that restriction.
He added that there are also no restrictions on access to the post and soldiers can leave the post up to 250 miles away. For any further amount, soldiers are required to obtain permission from their division commander.
“Our general, guiding principle is we trust your judgement, maturity and adherence to the standards, regulations you apply and the common sense we know you apply in terms of travel,” Winski said. “We just ask that you follow everything that’s been disseminated, that you’ve seen in national news media and CDC in terms of prudent measures. If you’re going to host someone at your home for Thanksgiving, we ask that you keep the numbers small for the obvious reasons and keep it limited to family clusters to minimize that risk.”
Officials did add that masks are required in all facilities on post and Fort Campbell currently has restrictions on gatherings of more than 100 people outside and 50 people inside and require that those gatherings follow social distancing protocols.
BACH Commander Col. Patrick Birchfield explained that Fort Campbell and BACH will likely be receiving the first wave of a coronavirus vaccine.
“(The vaccine) is almost and ready,” Birchfield said. “I’m proud to tell you that BACH and Fort Campbell is one of two military establishments, installations that has the capability to store that vaccine.
“So, it looks like we’re going to get one of the initial shipments of the vaccine. We don’t know how much, it’s probably going to be a small amount.”
Birchfield shared that because of the small amount of the vaccine BACH will receive, the vaccines will be administered in a “stratification” manner.
“It’s looks like probably the first swath of people (to receive the vaccines) are going to be healthcare providers to protect the ability to treat people with the disease,” Birchfield said.
Winski added that Fort Campbell and BACH receiving the vaccines is underway and officials are now organizing and planning the administration of the vaccines.
“It’s now a question of getting it distributed and getting it to the point of inoculation for all of the individuals who ultimately receive it initially and then over time, receive it much like we do our annual flu shot,” Winski said.
He continued to explain after officials received questions of whether a COVID vaccine would become mandatory for soldiers, that it would not be mandatory if the vaccine is approved in an “emergency mode,” but once Fort Campbell and BACH has a fully approved and available vaccine, it likely would become mandatory like the flu shot.
Winski added that Fort Campbell officials continue to monitor the COVID situation on post and reminded everyone to follow all guidelines set by the CDC in regards to the pandemic.
