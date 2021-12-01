A Fort Knox soldier has been issued nonregulation headgear, at least when she is not on duty.
Diana Layne, a master sergeant with the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, recently was crowned United States of America Ms. Kentucky 2022.
“It was magical,” she said of the experience.
Layne participated in the USOA Ms. Georgia Pageant in Tifton, Georgia, as the only Kentucky representative because the state didn’t host a pageant locally.
“I was interested in the pageant and I contacted the United States of America pageant and we had a couple interviews” prior to the Georgia pageant, she said. Another Kentucky candidate participated in the interviews, but Layne was chosen as Kentucky’s representative.
She was crowned at the Georgia pageant.
The United States of America Ms. Pageant is for women age 29 and older and open whether single, divorced, widowed, with or without children.
As a 40-year-old single mother, Layne said she was attracted to this pageant circuit because it was inclusionary.
“In my personal opinion, this is going to be the next big pageant,” she said. “They represent women that don’t fall into requirements for other pageants. This pageant organization wanted to include us to empower us, to uplift us because we are also beautiful.”
At the Georgia pageant, Layne competed and was scored with the other Georgia contestant in a personal interview and swimwear and evening gown competitions.
Layne said the U.S. Army helped prepare her for the competition by empowering her.
“I would say the Army has prepared me for a pageant of this stature through the leadership, building character, public speaking, fitness — helping me to understand the difference between health and fitness — and really, just being a strong woman,” she said. “They have allowed that for me.”
Holding fitness titles while balancing life as a mother and active duty soldier for 21 years, Layne wanted other women, especially soldiers, to see it can be done.
“Being a soldier, we’re not used to being ‘pretty,’ but I wanted to show other women that you can be strong, beautiful, confident and radiant even being a soldier,” she said.
Now as USOA Ms. Kentucky 2022, Layne is working on her platform, which is to raise awareness about domestic violence.
Layne, who described herself as a domestic violence survivor, said the issue is near to her heart.
“I know a lot of people say domestic violence victim, but I don’t like the word victim because I feel like we’re re-victimizing someone when you call them that,” she said. “It seems like you can never get away from being a victim. A survivor can get away. You have survived. You have gotten away.”
Layne is working with SpringHaven Domestic Violence Program and other groups to include Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland, Hardin County Habitat for Humanity and volunteers with teens on post.
“I’m trying to get name out to the community and let people know who I am and what I’m doing so that I can get the community involved in wanting to help me accomplish my goal, which is to advocate for domestic violence survivors,” she said.
As part of her commitment to the crown, Layne also has made public appearances including the recent Vine Grove Veterans Day Parade.
In preparation for her appearance Feb. 16-20 at the national pageant in Las Vegas, Layne has been finalizing her selection for her evening gown and swimwear.
Born and raised in Trinidad and Tobago, Layne also has been working with a designer to bring her vision for her cultural costume to life. Layne said her costume will bring the colors and celebration of Carnival to life.
“What attracted me to the pageant is you get to design a costume,” she said. “I wanted to share a little bit of my culture with this pageant organization because it allowed me the opportunity to do that.”
Layne moved to Brooklyn, New York, when she was 14 because her mother wanted to afford her more opportunities, she said. She joined the Army immediately following her high school graduation.
Layne said she will post regularly on her social media outlets with appearance and national pageant updates, including how to watch the live show. You can follow her on Facebook and Instagram at USOAMsKentucky2022.
Layne said she is looking forward to the competition.
“It’s been really special,” she said about the experience.
Gina Clear can be reached at 270-505-1418 or gclear@thenewsenterprise.com.
