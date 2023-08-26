Law enforcement, the courts and the corrections system have struggled with how to adequately address people with mental health disorders who come in contact with the criminal justice system.
Last year, the Administrative Office of the Courts established a mental health commission, with the goal of improving outcomes for people with mental health issues in the system.
Next week, the Judicial Commission on Mental Health will launch the first of several town halls to gather input on how courts and communities could better assist people with mental health disorders, developmental and intellectual issues and substance abuse issues.
The first town hall will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Justice Debra Hembree Lambert, a justice on the state Supreme Court, said the goal of the forums is to hear from people who have experience dealing with how the courts have interacted with people with mental illness.
Although the commission held a large summit on mental health in the spring in Louisville — and has conversations among its subcommittees about issues — the commission also needs to hear from the public, Lambert said.
“We would like to hear from citizens about the problems they have accessing care or accessing the court system,” she said.
The goal of the town halls is to gather information, so officials will know what the issues are and what needs to be addressed, Lambert said.
“Maybe the next time we go around the state, we will have solutions to offer,” she said. “But this time, we are listening.”
Daviess Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones, a member of the commission, said the goal is to find ways to identify people with issues before they come to court and to create tools for agencies that deal with people with mental disorders, such as the courts, police and jails.
When asked about what issues Jones has seen through her experience on the bench, she said, “first and foremost, depending on severity of their mental illness, jail is not a safe place for them.”
A person with a mental disorder in jail can be victimized by other inmates, or be a risk, and can deteriorate if they are unable to receive medication and treatment, Jones said.
Incarcerating people with severe mental illnesses “is a detriment to the person, their family and the community,” she said.
Identifying gaps in the system will help commission members later recommend resources and programs to identify people with mental health issues recommend resources for jails, law enforcement, hospitals and the courts, Jones said.
“We really need to hear from the community about what they think we need,” so the state “can fill those gaps,” Jones said.
The Owensboro town hall is the first of nine to be held across the state. Lambert said officials hope to also learn what is working in different regions.
“We know that Kentucky has a lot of good, effective programs in different parts of the state,” Lambert said. “We don’t expect to hear only negative. We will learn the strengths of different communities as we travel around.”
