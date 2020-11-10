With Daviess County falling into the COVID-19 Red Zone, Friends of Sinners will be going to a strictly virtual banquet on Tuesday, Nov. 10, after originally planning to host the event in-person as well.
Joe Welsh, FOS executive director, said he is following Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation to cancel or postpone any in-person public or private gatherings when a county is considered in the Red Zone. According to the state, a county is in the Red Zone if it has an average of 25 or more cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population over a seven day period.
On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported 115 new COVID-19 cases, with 62 in Daviess County.
“We’re going to be successful regardless because most of our money comes in up front,” Welsh said. “…But I do think we’ll lose some donations that normally come in during the event.”
With the exception of its fund drive “Gideon’s 300: Less is More Project,” FOS has been forced to cancel all of its previous fundraisers this year.
For the first nine years, the banquet generated about $20,000 annually.
But last year, the banquet raised a record $54,000.
The banquet was set to host a few hundred in-person guests at Owensboro Christian Church. Changes had been made to accommodate the coronavirus restrictions.
However, Welsh said other local nonprofits have had to go to virtual fundraisers this year, and that he didn’t think it was right to be the only one not to make the same sacrifice.
“I’m just not comfortable being that person or that organization,” Welsh said. “I don’t want people to use us as a political statement, saying we did it anyways. I feel like it would be irresponsible as a community service agency to have it, and I feel like it would be a slap in the face of all the other organizations that are canceling or not having their (fundraisers).”
By going virtual, the client testimonials and Ben Cecil’s stand-up act will be shown live at 6:30 p.m. via the FOS Facebook page — https://www.face book.com/friendsofsinners1.
Welsh said only the clients and FOS staff will be in the audience for the live event.
“I know Ben would probably do better with a crowd, so we’re going to have just our clients, our staff members and our alumni in attendance at the church,” Welsh said. “We’re all around each other every day, so I feel like we can have those 60 or so people there in the front so that Ben has an audience.”
Anyone still interested in donating to FOS can do so by going to the website — friend ofsinner.org.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
