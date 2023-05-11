Two years have passed since Friends of Sinners took possession of the former Arc of Owensboro property at 731 Jackson St.
In April 2021, FOS purchased the property for $250,000. But between waiting on architect designs and figuring out how to raise $1.3 million for the renovations, the relocation process has moved slower
than expected.
Joe Welsh, FOS executive director, said he now has the architect designs and the conditional-use permit that will help push the project forward.
“I have moved my office here and I’m working by myself,” Welsh said. “This is my main focus for the rest of the year.”
The nearly 2-acre property contains two buildings — one 12,000 square feet and the other 4,000 square feet.
Welsh said renovating the smaller building is Phase I, and it will be the transition area for clients as they progress through the treatment program.
“We’re only talking electrical, plumbing and new flooring that we need done; it’s nothing fancy,” Welsh said. “We’re having FOS clients help to save money where we can, but there are some things, like electrical and plumbing, that you need professionals for.”
As he discerned how to approach the capital campaign, Welsh said he was led to a Bible scripture from Numbers 11:17, which says, “The Lord said to Moses: ‘Bring me seventy of Israel’s elders who are known to you as leaders and officials among the people. Have them come to the tent of meeting, that they may stand there with you. I will come down and speak with you there, and I will take some of the power of the Spirit that is on you and put it on them. They will share the burden of the people with you so that you will not have to carry it alone.’ ”
“My idea for the capital campaign is inspired by Moses and the 70 elders,” Welsh said. “I’m going to try to find 70 people to make a a large donation of $10,000 or more.”
FOS is an 18-month, Christian-based residential recovery program that began in August 2009. It treats men and women at two different sites. In November 2017, FOS opened a women’s facility at 730 Triplett St. that was built from scratch for $300,000. With its five bedrooms and three baths, it can hold up to 12 women.
Welsh said raising the money for the women’s treatment center was challenging enough, making the thought of $1.3 million even more daunting.
“I learned a lot from the women’s build,” Welsh said. “…We’re hoping there are people out there who have that ability to give a significant donation and who want to be part of this.”
The plan is to eventually move the entire men’s treatment portion of FOS, which is now operating out of three residential homes on Clay Street, to the Jackson Street location.
“It’s just going to give us a lot more space; we’ll be able to use volunteers in a new way; we’ll be able to do so much more for our clients,” Welsh said. “That’s because we’ll finally have the space and facilities to do those things. Whereas, in those houses, we’re out of space. …They’ve served their purpose.”
