Friends of Sinners has announced the organization is canceling its “A Lot of Treats” fundraiser scheduled for Oct. 29 due to “a lack of support.” This would have been the second annual event.
“It’s disappointing, but I can understand why it’s different from last year,” FOS development director Jordan Wilson said. “The city canceled the annual ‘trunk or treat’ last year, so I think people wanted to come together to make something happen.”
Wilson said the city has decided to hold the ‘trunk or treat’ event this year, and he believes the focus has shifted to that instead.
“Fundraising is different from year to year,” he said. “2020 was a tough year for every fundraiser because of the pandemic. Life slowed down for everyone.”
This is the only event FOS has had to cancel due to lack of support. The funds from this event were earmarked for the ministry’s general fund, and Wilson said they are hoping to hold the event again next year.
Wilson said last year’s event brought in $3,000, and the organization had hoped to raise a similar amount this year.
“We rely completely on donors, fundraisers and supporters,” he said. “I spoke to Darrell Vanover with Greater Owensboro Realty Company, and he wants to meet up soon to discuss new ideas for other events. We will see where we’re at with this event next year.”
Last year’s event had over 20 businesses and 30 volunteers signed up, but that was not the case this year. Wilson said before coming to the decision to cancel, only four businesses has signed up and there were zero volunteers.
Wilson’s position as development director puts him in charge of the group’s social media platforms, and he said when he posted that the “A Lot of Treats” fundraiser was canceled, several comments were made about the lack of knowledge of the event.
“I’m going to try to work on getting more feedback from the community,” he said.
FOS is in the middle of a transition within the ministry. The organization purchased a new men’s facility last year, and Wilson said they are in the middle of raising money for the renovations.
For more information on FOS, contact Wilson at 270-244-4904.
