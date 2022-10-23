Friends of Sinners has announced the organization is canceling its “A Lot of Treats” fundraiser scheduled for Oct. 29 due to “a lack of support.” This would have been the second annual event.

“It’s disappointing, but I can understand why it’s different from last year,” FOS development director Jordan Wilson said. “The city canceled the annual ‘trunk or treat’ last year, so I think people wanted to come together to make something happen.”

