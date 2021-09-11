Jordan Wilson, development director for Friends of Sinners, recently published his book, “Jesus>Drugs.”
Friends of Sinners is a residential addiction recovery program in Owensboro. Wilson was formerly a client at the facility as he battled drug addiction before obtaining his sobriety in 2016 and working on his career in public relations.
Since being hired at Friends of Sinners, Jordan has been writing his book that covers a journey through drug addiction and eventual freedom.
The book is now available on Amazon.
