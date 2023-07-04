On July 11, Friends of Sinners will lay out the future for its new 731 Jackson St. men’s facility during it official capital campaign kick off.
Joe Welsh, FOS director, said reservations are being taken from citizens, business people, and church leaders who would be interested in taking a tour that day and hearing about the vision for the $1.3 million project.
Welsh said he always prays for God’s guidance, which often leads to a Bible scripture that gives him direction.
And in this case, it was from Numbers 11:17, which says, “The Lord answered Moses, ‘Bring me seventy men from Israel known to you as elders and officers of the people. Take them to the tent of meeting and have them stand there with you. Then I will come down and speak with you there. I will take some of the Spirit who is on you and put the Spirit on them. They will help you bear the burden of the people, so that you do not have to bear it by yourself.’ ”
The nearly 2-acre property contains two buildings — one 12,000 square feet and the other 4,000 square feet. It was the former Arc of Owensboro property, which FOS purchased for $250,000 in April 2021.
Welsh said renovating the smaller building is Phase I, and it will be the transition area for clients as they progress through the treatment program.
“We have the money to remodel the smaller building and now we’re trying to raise the money so we can go right into the bigger building,” Welsh said.
If the smaller building renovations go well, Welsh said clients could start residing there in about three months.
“Basically, in the small building, all we have to do is the showers, new lights and new flooring,” Welsh said. “All the money is for electric, plumbing, heating and air. Eight% of what we have to raise are for those things because they’re so expensive.”
FOS is an 18-month, Christian-based residential recovery program that began in August 2009. It treats men and women at two different sites. In November 2017, FOS opened a women’s facility at 730 Triplett St. that was built from scratch for $300,000. With its five bedrooms and three baths, it can hold up to 12 women.
For the men’s facility capital campaign kick off, FOS representatives will be available for the first tour at the Jackson Street site at noon and then for a second tour at 5 p.m. the same day.
Complimentary food and drinks will be provided during the kick off.
Those interested in being part of the capital campaign kick off are asked to RSVP by contacting Jordan Wilson at 270-244-4904 or Jessica Lee at 270-903-9770.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.