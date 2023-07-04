On July 11, Friends of Sinners will lay out the future for its new 731 Jackson St. men’s facility during it official capital campaign kick off.

Joe Welsh, FOS director, said reservations are being taken from citizens, business people, and church leaders who would be interested in taking a tour that day and hearing about the vision for the $1.3 million project.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

