Friends of Sinners, the Christian-based residential recovery program, is the recipient of a $50,000 grant from the Marilyn & William Young Foundation.
When FOS Development Director Jordan Wilson first learned of the news, he was working out at Planet Fitness. He instantly began cheering and celebrating.
“This is one of the most monumental moments for Friends of Sinners,” he said. “We are just so thankful for (the Young Foundation), for them believing in us and the work we do.”
The funds will be used to renovate the new FOS facility that was purchased in April. The building, the former Arc of Owensboro site at 731 Jackson St., was purchased for $250,000.
PVA records show the nearly 2-acre property, which has two brick buildings — one 12,000 square feet and the other 4,000 square feet — is assessed for $662,000.
According to Joe Welsh, FOS executive director, the plan is to move the men’s treatment portion of FOS, which is now operating out of three residential homes on Clay Street, to a more spacious, centralized location.
The new men’s facility will “make our lives a lot easier,” Welsh said, including better offices, better classrooms and better living quarters for clients.
FOS is an 18-month, Christian-based residential recovery program that began in August 2009. It treats men and women at two sites. In November 2017, FOS opened its women’s facility at 730 Triplett St., which it built for $300,000. With its five bedrooms and three bathrooms, it can house up to 12 women.
Now the organization has turned its attention to bringing its 36 men under one roof, along with adding activities that aren’t possible with current space restrictions.
Wilson said the Jackson Street building has good bones, but needs some upgrades, including new bathrooms. The roof also needs to be redone, and the windows will be replaced.
Aside from those items, he said, the remainder of the improvements are cosmetic.
“That $50,000 is going to help with all of this,” he said.
Original plans were for the new facility to open by the beginning of 2022, but that has been delayed due to renovation delays.
The new goal is for the facility to be open within six to nine months, Wilson said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
