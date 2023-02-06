Friends of Sinners launched its eighth annual “Gideon’s 300: Less is More Project” Wednesday — a fundraiser that aims to seek out community members willing to support the Christ-centered residential substance recovery program that focuses on restoration and reconciliation for men and women.

The program started in 2016 after Joe Welsh, FOS executive director, was led by God to the Old Testament story of Gideon in Judges 7:7-8.

