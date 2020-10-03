Three Daviess County business leaders — Wayne Foster, the late Bill Kuegel and the late Jack Wells — will be inducted into the Owensboro Business Hall of Fame in 2021.
Dan Douglas, president of JA of West Kentucky, which sponsors the Hall of Fame, said the three will be inducted during a luncheon in the German American Ballroom at the Owensboro Convention Center next spring.
The date hasn’t been set because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement was made Friday in a live-streamed event on the JA Facebook page — also because of restrictions during the pandemic.
Foster is president of American Patriot Getaways, a Daviess County-based company that manages more than 500 rental cabins in the Smoky Mountains.
He previously owned a computer company, The Systems Specialist.
Kuegel, 1924-2018, was an agribusiness leader in the community.
He owned farms and tobacco warehouses and served on the board of the Owensboro Riverport Authority.
Wells, 1955-2020, was a major player in Owensboro’s economy for decades.
He built a chain of health care facilities that was at one time the largest long-term health care company in Kentucky with more than 3,500 employees.
And in the past decade, Wells and Matt Hayden built the new Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Building, the Holiday Inn Riverfront, Alorica Building and Enclave at Riverfront Living downtown, bought Towne Square Mall and the old Texas Gas property at 3800 Frederica Street and began redeveloping them.
The announcement was made by Nick Thompson, president of Thompson Homes, and Scott Williams, president of Owensboro Community & Technical College, who served as co-chairs of the selection committee.
Business leaders were nominated based on civic and business contributions to the Owensboro area and recognized for their “business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, courageous thinking and action, inspiring leadership, community impact, and service as a role model.”
Douglas said that German American Bank will continue to sponsor the program.
The Hall of Fame, which doesn’t yet have a physical location, was revived in 2018 for the first time since 2000.
There were three inductions in 1997, three in 1998, three in 2000, two in 2019 and three this year.
Those inducted so far include John G. “Pete” Barnard (2020), Malcolm Bryant (2019), Roy Burlew (1997), L. Berkley Davis Sr. (2000), William M. Elmer (1997), Charles E. Field (1997), Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton (2000), Lawrence W Hager Sr. (1998), Michael E. Horn (2020), Morton J. Holbrook Jr. (1998), Chris C. Reid (2020), W. T. Stevenson (2000), William H. Thompson (1998) and Terry Woodward (2019).
The annual luncheon benefits Junior Achievement of West Kentucky, which works with more than 10,000 local students and another 11,000 across western Kentucky.
This year’s luncheon drew more than 400 people.
