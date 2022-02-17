Foster named Deputy of the Year for Daviess Sheriff's Department

Detective Casey Foster has had a number of roles during his short career with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
As a patrol deputy, Foster was named officer in charge of the night shift in his first year with the department, which put him in charge of operations when a ranked officer wasn’t present.
A few years later, Foster was made officer in charge of the day shift, and then he was assigned to the department’s investigations bureau as a narcotics detective, where he worked regularly with the Owensboro Police Department’s street crimes unit.
Foster still work in narcotics, as the sheriff’s department’s member of the city’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force, which works drug trafficking investigations.
Foster, who started his career at Green River Correctional Complex and spent a short time with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department, said the atmosphere at the Daviess sheriff’s office keeps him coming back every day.
“Honestly, it’s the camaraderie,” he said. “I have a great group of guys I work with every day.
“It’s a rewarding career. I can try to make an impact and get violent criminals and drug dealers off the streets. That’s the most rewarding part for me.”
Foster was named Deputy of the Year for 2021 by the department’s command staff. Normally, the sheriff’s office would have an awards celebration around Christmastime, but the event couldn’t go forward last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheriff Barry Smith said Foster has distinguished himself during his work as a patrol officer, as a narcotics detective and with the task force.
“We can see what he’s brought to our office and to the county,” Smith said.
In a written statement, Smith said of Foster: “Casey has great communication skills, which is very important when you are working with so many agencies. Casey is a hard worker who can work independently, which is crucial for a detective working in a specialized unit like HIDTA. Casey works well with other people, he takes others’ suggestions well and listens more than he talks.
“Casey is the type of guy other people want to be around; he comes off as being nonjudgmental,” Smith wrote. “Casey is more concerned about the good of the whole than what is best for him individually.”
Foster said he tries to treat the people he encounters on duty, including those he’s had to arrest, with dignity and respect.
He said other members of the sheriff’s department were equally deserving of the award.
“Obviously, it’s a huge honor to be recognized as deputy of the year,” Foster said. “I know we have several deputies that were worthy of the same award.
“It’s one of the greatest honors in my law enforcement career so far. Any success I’ve had is because I’ve been surrounded by a really great group of people I learned from.”
Smith said it’s important to recognize deputies for their accomplishments.
“We don’t want to get complacent with the job our deputies and staff do here,” Smith said. “They need to be acknowledged for the job they do. They do a real good job.
“The service they provide for the community, they are the ones that should get the accolades for that.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
AWARD WINNERS
2021 Sheriff’s Department Awards
Detective Casey Foster: Deputy of the Year.
Deputy Kelly Payne: Outstanding Commendation.
Deputy Jacob Gould: Sheriff’s Unit Commendation (two awards), Education Award.
Sergeant Lee Blanton: Sheriff’s Unit Commendation.
Detective Kelsey Skaggs: Outstanding Commendation.
Deputy Matt Alexander: Outstanding Commendation.
Deputy Chris Hayes: Sheriff’s Unit Commendation.
Corporal Russ Day: Sheriff’s Unit Commendation.
Sergeant Tyler Free: Sheriff’s Unit Commendation.
Corporal Zach Morris: Outstanding Commendation; Patrol Training Officer.
Deputy Josh White: Patrol Training Officer, Sheriff’s Unit Commendation.
Deputy Brandon Holeman: Education Award.
Deputy Nick Hines: Education Award.
Deputy Cameron Edwards: Education Award, Outstanding Commendation.
Deputy Kolbe Mattingly: Education Award.
Deputy Logan Burnett: Education Award, Sheriff’s Unit Commendation.
Deputy Clay Booth: Advanced Certification, Sheriff’s Unit Commendation.
Deputy Austin Esther: Sheriff’s Unit Commendation.
Lieutenant Chester Freels: Life Saving Award, Sheriff’s Unit Commendation.
Deputy Tom Whitford: Sheriff’s Unit Commendation, Outstanding Commendation.
Deputy Ed Hoskins: Sheriff’s Unit Commendation.
Deputy Robert Duvall: Sheriff’s Unit Commendation.
CSO Gary Jackson: Life Saving Award.
Civilian Award: Amy Beddow.
