ABOUT THIS SERIES

This story is part of a series profiling candidates for offices in Daviess County that will be decided in the primary election. A profile of the candidates for Daviess County Sheriff will be in Tuesday’s edition.

RACHEL PENCE FOSTER

Age: 45

Education: Bachelor of Science, Western Kentucky University

Occupation: Daviess County PVA, 2013-present

JASON PAGAN

Age: 50

Education: Associate degree, Owensboro Community & Technical College

Occupation: Deputy coroner, Daviess County Coroner’s office

Elected offices held: None

The Daviess County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office has the task of determining the value of all taxable property in the county. That assessment is used to calculate property taxes.

But that’s not everything. The office also keeps records of properties, which are accessible to the public. The office also helps people over age 65, and people with disabilities, apply for Homestead and disability exemptions.

This year, Republicans Rachel Pence Foster and Jason Pagan are competing for the office. Foster has been PVA since 2013, when she was appointed to fill the unexpired term of retiring PVA Sandy Dawdy. Foster was reelected in 2014 and 2018 and is seeking her third term.

Pagan is a retired Kentucky State Police trooper who joined law enforcement after several years in banking, where he was a funds management officer for several banks. Since retirement from KSP, Pagan has worked as a deputy coroner for the county coroner’s office.

The May 17 primary election will determine who will hold the office for the next term, as no Democrat filed to run.

Candidates are listed alphabetically.

Foster began working in the PVA’s office in 2002. As required, she took the state PVA exam to qualify for the position.

Foster said a goal was to make records more accessible to the public through a free website.

“In the past nine years, I have digitized all (property records) and moved from a DOS-based program to a new database system,” she said. “I implemented a free website, and I streamlined our workflow tremendously by retiring our old property cards that were hand-written.”

Foster said she has emphasized customer service.

“There is always a friendly deputy clerk answering our phones” rather than an automated phone system, she said.

“I have tried to make this office open and accessible with the free website,” Foster said. “I think the public has a better working understanding of the PVA office now, because of that transparency.”

Foster said: “If I’m reelected, I’ll continue improving the website, standardizing the workflow” and have deputy clerks answer the phones.

The office assesses properties based on the sales approach, which the state Department of Revenue defines as a “method for predicting the value of a property based on a direct comparison of recently sold similar properties.” Foster said when people disagree with the assessments, she explains their options.

“I hear everything they have to say first,” she said. “I actually show them the actual sales in their neighborhood, and then explain the entire process.”

If the property owner doesn’t agree, “there’s an appeals process,” she said. “My job has other aspects to it — creating an open and comfortable environment so people can understand their assessment.”

Before joining KSP, Pagan was funds management officer for Owensboro National Bank, which later became Area Bancshares Corp. Pagan retired from KSP in 2017 with the rank of detective sergeant.

Pagan said he became interested in the office after having a disagreement with the PVA office about the assessed value of his home.

“I started asking questions and was able to get it (the assessed value) lower than four years prior,” Pagan said. Pagan took and passed the state qualifying test to run for PVA.

“I was the only person from Daviess County to pass the test,” Pagan said.

Sitting PVAs do not have to retake the test after they have passed it.

Pagan said: “There are people’s houses in Daviess County whose property for eight to 16 years hasn’t gone up a dime. In general, assessments need to be more fair for everybody in Daviess County.

“The assessments need to be fair and equitable across the board.”

Pagan said he would improve the office’s free website. Pagan said his career as a trooper and detective will help him when working with members of the public who question their assessments.

“That’s probably going to be the easiest part of it for me,” he said. “If you take the time and listen to what someone is actually saying, it’s easy to come up with a solution.

“There is always room to come to a mutual agreement if you take the time to listen to a person.”

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse