StepStone Family & Youth Services of Owensboro is looking to become more familiar with McLean County.
The foster care organization based out of Louisville, which is dedicated to “(helping) families and children live their best lives,” is holding their second “Wrapped in Love” blanket drive initiative throughout Breckenridge, Crittenden, Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Union and Webster counties.
The blanket drive, which began Jan. 18, was created in order to help provide “love and comfort to Kentucky’s underprivileged foster youth” with “new blankets to help keep kids warm and cozy.”
“We were just trying to find ways to connect with the community,” said Jessica Adams, foster parent recruiter and trainer. “We try to do everything we can to make these foster youth feel safe and wanted and needed and just giving them that comfort; and blankets is our little way of showing them that we care, other people care, you’re not alone.”
“...I think it provides symbolism for what we as a community strive to achieve, and that is supporting our friends and neighbors,” said McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame.
Adams said that last year’s donations regionally were not high due to just starting out.
Adams added that more than 2,000 blankets were donated statewide and is looking to double that number for 2022.
“...We were just getting our name out there, so we’re hoping this year will be different,” Adams said.
Adams said that the Owensboro facility has only been around for a little over a year and notes that there has not been active participation from the McLean County area.
Adams, however, hopes to improve on that with the blanket drive and beyond.
“I’m hoping to build a better connection with McLean County,” Adams said. “I’ve been putting yard signs out, trying to get our name out there, too. …I don’t think we have any parents from McLean County, to be honest.”
Adams eventually made contact with Dame, who offered to make the McLean County Courthouse the first, and currently only, drop off location for the blanket drive in the county.
Dame sees it as an opportunity to collaborate with an outside entity for a good cause and follow one of the historical key responsibilities of the judge-executive position — “take care of those in need.”
“The unique opportunity that we have as public officials, in my opinion, is that we can partner with organizations such as StepStone to provide different types of services that are not only financial but sometimes tangible,” Dame said. “The prime example of how we can do a better job is embracing initiatives or drives like the blanket drive for foster children. It just hits home with me that it’s the right thing to do.”
Adams said that the program goes along with the organization’s mission of working hand-in-hand with families, while also offering support and trying to combat some of the stereotypes that people may have about children in the foster care system.
“There (are) a lot of questions, especially when it comes to the type of youth that comes into our agencies,” Adams said. “Every case is different. We do typically have kids that are therapeutic level, which means they have been abused or neglected — and that’s bound to show some sort of behavioral issues; that’s a given. But what we are here to do is to offer … extra therapy for these kiddos, extra therapy for these families as well and offer de-escalation trainings … to make it easier for the foster parents that are willing to open their home for troubled youth.”
Blankets can be dropped off at the courthouse until Feb. 14.
If interested in fostering or wanting to know more information about the blanket drive and the organization, contact the Owensboro office at 270-691-1090.
For a list of other drop off locations, visit facebook.com/StepStoneKentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.