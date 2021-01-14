The Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools and DoorDash are partnering for a fundraiser that will run through Jan. 18.
DoorDash is the largest third-party food delivery provider in the country.
During this time frame, all anyone needs to do to participate is to place an order of $20 or more on DoorDash, and use the code TFDCPS at checkout. For every order more than $20, excluding taxes and fees, placed on the app or website, DoorDash will donate 10% of the subtotal. The code is valid for orders placed with merchants in Owensboro, according to Molly McCarroll, DoorDash local representative and city specialist.
“Ten percent of all sales go to the foundation to support their mission,” McCarroll said. “We know students and families are struggling through COVID-19 and online learning. We want to help. DoorDash will donate up to $10,000 to the foundation.”
Vicki Quisenberry, executive director of foundation, said it is honored to have a new partner to help DCPS students and to work with district alumni, McCarroll and Christopher Payne, the chief operating officer for DoorDash.
She said this partnership with DCPS alumni “makes it even more impactful for the foundation, the district and our community.”
“Because of his success in upper level management in multiple national corporations, Christopher was recognized as one of two Distinguished Alumni by the foundation in 2015,” Quisenberry said. “We are so glad he thought of working with us in this capacity.”
Payne was the valedictorian of the Apollo Class of 1986, and has spent the past 30 years working for high-tech companies, starting with Microsoft in 1990, right after he graduated from Dartmouth College. He worked his way up to become a corporate vice president there, and later went on to become a vice president at Amazon, a senior vice president at eBay and CEO of Tinder. In January 2016, he moved into his current position.
Payne said he is a “proud Apollo Eagle,” and is impressed with the way the community has embraced DoorDash. He encourages everyone in the Owensboro and Daviess County area to support its corporate efforts to help with educational needs.
“It’s great to reconnect with Owensboro and thank you for using DoorDash,” he said.
The pandemic helped create demand for DoorDash, but Payne said, it’s difficult to say how much the business grew because of COVID-19.
On its website, the company says that restaurants using DoorDash were four times more likely to remain open during the pandemic than other restaurants.
Quisenberry said this also benefits Owensboro restaurants and helps DoorDash increase its presence in the area.
“I am also looking forward to avoiding my kitchen for several nights to support the cause,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
