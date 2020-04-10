The Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools is working with the district to help make non-traditional instruction more effective for hundreds of households by providing internet for those in need.
Vicki Quisenberry, the foundation’s executive director, said there is always a need within the school district, but NTI and the cancellation of in-person classes presented new obstacles for students.
Kentucky schools have participated in NTI since March 16 when Gov. Andy Beshear recommended schools close to in-person instruction through at least May 1.
Quisenberry said the district has already given out at least 600 Chromebooks to students who needed devices to complete some of their classes, and added that “it’s a challenge for some of these kids to even participate in NTI.”
Kristina Sprowl is among those who will be helped with the $4,464 the foundation is investing in the first round of hotspots that will provide internet. Sprowl’s situation is unique in that she is the art teacher for Heritage Park High School and has been having to stay with family members in order to provide services for her students.
Sprowl, who lives in McLean County in an area where effective and cost-efficient internet is not available, said she has been fortunate to also use her phone’s data to be able to answer questions for students and email them frequently. Having access to the internet would make it easier for her to help students, however.
“I have been staying with my dad a few days at a time in order to post assignments to Google Classroom,” she said, adding that having the chance to create her own schedule though NTI has helped as well. “For the majority of the work I’ve done, I have had to go out of my house to do.”
Sprowl will be set up with a hotspot soon, according to Aaron Yeiser, DCPS technology integration specialist.
Yeiser said the foundation is helping the district purchase at least 35 hotspots. They decided which students would get the hotspots first based on need and where students are in their education.
For example, while many students are without internet at home, most middle and high school students can complete their work easier with it. A lot of elementary school students are also using the internet, but many can also complete paper packets or other interactive classwork without it.
“We looked at who would be the most in need, and our attention goes to our seniors who are so close to graduation, and maybe close to getting the credits they need,” Yeiser said.
He said the hotspots won’t provide “great, fast internet,” but it will be enough for students and staff to complete their work.
“It’s not like we need to be providing Netflix streaming to everybody,” he said.
The foundation, which is a 501©(3), is a way for the community to support the education of county school kids, who may be faced with varying obstacles at this time.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
