On Thursday, mayoral incumbent Tom Watson and challengers Larry Conder, Pam Smith-Wright and Dracin Williams fielded six universal questions presented by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
The forum was moderated by Matt Francis, Messenger-Inquirer executive editor.
The six questions covered the role of the mayor as a leader in the next term, the probability of leading the next push for a fairness/non-discrimination ordinance, downtown growth, resurrecting local primaries, growing violence as well as the recruitment and retention of young professionals.
In terms of the mayoral role, Conder, Smith-Wright and Williams all pushed for local government to be more inclusive in regard to community involvement through the formation of committees and task forces geared toward community-led government initiatives, while Watson cautioned against “big government.”
“I have led through three city mangers, three assistant managers, three police chiefs, three fire chiefs and three attorneys,” Watson said. “I have seen the personalities involved with local government, and if you don’t have a strong relationship with all aspects including the Daviess Fiscal Court, Frankfort and our delegates in (Washington) D.C., you are behind the 8 Ball. You have to have those relationships, especially now to focus on what our community needs and to get the job done. You have to have those relationships to bring solutions for our needs home.”
In terms of a fairness/nondiscrimination ordinance to the Owensboro City Commission, Watson held tight to his long standing belief that a city ordinance would do little in terms of business and protecting the LGBTQ community outside of the city limits, holding Daviess Fiscal Court and corporations responsible for setting the tone, per his “limited-government” view.
Conder, sighting the supreme court’s recent redefinition of “sex” believes that the passage of a “nondiscrimination ordinance” would be “ahead of the game,” with Smith-Wright and Williams both saying they would support an ordinance.
“When you are elected, you swear an oath to uphold the constitution,” Conder said. “State and federal. I have said this for the past five years; all are welcome in this community. An ordinance, no matter what happens federally, shows that we are in front of the ball. We know it needs to happen for those citizens here and those that become a part of our community later.”
Smith-Wright, along with others, agreed that focusing on downtown was vital with Williams focusing, as he did with all of the issues, on community involvement.
Watson focused on downtown growth being hinged on interest coupled with the city’s continuing progress while Conder advocated for affordable housing.
Smith-Wright, however, focused on amenities.
“There are a lot of moving parts downtown,” she said. “We can focus on specific low-income housing, but one thing that I would like to see is a grocery store. Why would you live downtown and have to drive across town to shop? We could offer incentives to people willing to live downtown, but where is the incentive to help with business and attracting people? That should be our focus.”
As far as continuing the recent tradition of having no local primaries, Watson, Williams, and Conder all said they would, if elected, bring back primaries.
Smith-Wright stood by her vote of eliminating primaries to make the process more open to those who don’t “have the money” to campaign on the level of most.
Williams, the youngest candidate, disagreed with her assertion.
“I am for reinstating a primary,” he said. “I won’t make the case that it is about money. If you are on the outside, it is going to be difficult to get certain people to sponsor you. What it is about is making it a little easier to have people be engaged. It is difficult with 16 for the commission or four for mayor to engage critically with what the candidates are saying. If you are a leader, it should be your goal to encourage and make it easier for people to be engaged.”
Given the current national climate and issue surrounding the Breonna Taylor incident, the candidates were asked about their stance on policing and the rising crime rate in Owensboro.
All four candidates were in support of local law enforcement with Watson citing his record and recent endorsement from the local Fraternal Order of Police.
Smith-Wright supported law enforcement and wanted to see more accountability in the home of gun owners and increased educational opportunities.
Williams focused on supporting the department while putting more resources toward the “root cause” of the issues that lead to criminal activity.
And Conder wanted to see a pinpoint focus on methamphetamine and how “people went down that path.”
The final of the six questions focused on the attraction and retention of talent moving forward, coupled with the emerging virtual workplace.
Williams pontificated on the need for not only entertainment, but the need for a drastic cultural change in terms of inclusion to attract a “much needed younger electorate,” a sentiment shared by Smith-Wright and highlighted by Conder’s ultimate point of “quality of life.”
Watson stuck to his platform of progress and community involvement steering the future of the community.
Ultimately the candidates were in agreement that Owensboro is well positioned to be a bastion for the future of Kentucky and all left it to the will of the voting public.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
