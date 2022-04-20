Martha Fitts Clark, one of the first female certified public accountants in Owensboro, became the first woman to be inducted into the Junior Achievement of West Kentucky’s Owensboro Business Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

She was joined by the late George Greenwell, whose Owensboro-based Lincoln Service Corp. laid the foundation for what’s now U.S. Bank Home Mortgage, and brothers Bill and Scott Jagoe, whose Jagoe Homes has built more than 9,000 homes in western Kentucky and southern Indiana since 1985.

Dan Douglas, JA president, said 360 people attended the event in the German American Ballroom of the Owensboro Convention Center.

Tickets were $100 each or a table of eight for $750 for JA’s principal fundraiser.

Later, the Jagoe brothers auctioned off a wooden note keeper that Bill Jagoe made in JA in the 1970s.

It brought another $10,000 for JA.

Clark, retired president of Martha Fitts Clark & Associates, an accounting firm, taught math at Owensboro High School and Daviess County High School and worked for several local accounting firms before starting her own company in 1984.

Sixteen years ago, she and Marianne Smith Edge launched Impact 100, which has raised more than $3.6 million for local nonprofits through the years.

Clark said she accepted the honor “on behalf of the women who helped to make me who I am.”

She said she has devoted her life to helping women become all they can be.

“My purpose is to do everything in my power to help lift the burdens of others,” Clark said.

Greenwell, who died in 2020 at age 91, started Lincoln Federal Savings & Loan Association in 1961 with $375,000 in assets.

In the early 1970s, he chartered Lincoln Service Corp., which, after several acquisitions and name changes, eventually became U.S. Bank Home Mortgage.

Greenwell founded the Owensboro Symphony’s annual “Concert on the Lawn” at Kentucky Wesleyan College.

His widow, Gertrude “Gertie” Bittel Suddoth Greenwell, and his daughter, Ann Greenwell, accepted the honor for him.

The Jagoe brothers are third generation homebuilders.

Their grandfather, Carlos Jagoe Sr., started building homes in 1939, and their father, William Rush Jagoe III, continued the family business.

Bill Jagoe said he was working 40 hours a week for his father when he was 12, making $1.65 an hour.

He started his own business in 1982, after his graduation from college.

When Scott Jagoe graduated in 1985, they created Jagoe Homes.

Today, the company has 181 employees, and through subcontractors, helps employ more than 2,000 people in some capacity.

Currently, the Jagoes are working with 427 customers in the process of buying their homes.

Bill Jagoe told the crowd, “We’ve never had an argument.”

His brother said, “Two.”

“I don’t remember them,” Bill Jagoe said.

JA created the Hall of Fame in 1997 and continued inducting people in 1998 and 2000.

Then, it was dormant until 2019, when JA revived it.

The money raised by the luncheon helps JA provide financial educational programs for more than 20,000 students in western Kentucky.

The program teaches financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship to students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

Tuesday’s inductees join John G. “Pete” Barnard (2020), Malcolm Bryant (2019), Roy Burlew (1997), L. Berkley Davis Sr. (2000), William M. Elmer (1997), Charles E. Field (1997), Wayne Foster (2021), Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton (2000), Lawrence W. Hager Sr. (1998), Michael E. Horn (2020), Morton J. Holbrook Jr. (1998), Bill Kuegel (2021), Chris C. Reid (2020), W. T. Stevenson (2000), William H. Thompson (1998), Jack T. Wells (2021) and Terry Woodward (2019) in the Hall of Fame.

