Three men are seeking the Republican nomination for Daviess County judge-executive, and the winner will face Democrat Bruce Kunze, the only person to file for that party’s nomination, in the fall.
The Republican race features Charlie Castlen, a Daviess County commissioner since 2010; Reid Haire, a former judge-executive from 1998 to 2010; and Will Mounts, vice president of OMICO Plastics. The primary election is May 17.
Here, in alphabetical order, is a closer look at the candidates.
Charlie Castlen“I’m a dyed-in-the-wool conservative,” Castlen said. “I don’t have a lot of plans for projects. I want Daviess County to be the most employment-friendly place. I want us to be on the top of site selectors’ lists.”
The 60-year-old certified public accountant served five terms as an Owensboro city commissioner — four of them as mayor pro tem — before moving to county office in the 2010 election.
“I want to focus on our infrastructure — sheriff, jail, roads. We want to keep good roads that don’t beat your car to pieces. I think we only have three gravel roads left in the county.
“I want to hold expenses and taxes down. Eleven years ago when we took office, the county’s debt was $46.4 million. Today, it’s $14.2 million. When you’re locked into debt payments, it ties your hands for other needs.”
Castlen was the first candidate to announce his intention to run for judge-executive, in July 2021, one week after Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said he wouldn’t seek a fourth term.
“I have a long tenure of service to the community, of being responsive to people in the community over different issues, and I think I have done a good job,” he said at the time. “There is no doubt in my mind as far as the responsibilities of the office, that it is something that I can handle, and I think I would do a good job at it.”
Reid Haire“Public safety would be the top priority, supporting the sheriff, jailer, fire and EMS for a safe community,” the 73-year-old former judge-executive said.
If elected, he would be the county’s first four-term judge-executive.
Haire said he wants to work with city government to improve relations between the two bodies.
In 2004, Sports Illustrated named Owensboro “Kentucky’s Sportstown USA,” and Haire said he wants to capitalize on that to bring more people to town.
“I’m excited about what Owensboro Health has done,” he said. “I’d like to promote it as a regional hub, and I want to work with entrepreneurs to create jobs and wealth.”
Haire was a Democrat when he was last elected for office in 2006.
“I switched to independent six years ago,” he said. “But I couldn’t vote in the primaries. It used to be that you had to be a Democrat to vote in primaries, but now it’s the other way. If I want to have a voice, I need to be a Republican.”
Bruce KunzeKunze, 69, advances to the general election automatically because no one else filed in the Democratic primary.
He said he decided to run to “enhance economic opportunities for all county residents,” to “explore innovative ways to streamline and provide sufficient funding for public safety,” to “establish and fund annual drainage and infrastructure projects” and to “ensure fiscal responsibility.”
Kunze served as a county commissioner from 1998 to 2010.
He owns Browns Valley Vineyard and is a former board member of the Owensboro Regional Farmers Market and currently serves on the boards of the Wendell Ford Government Education Center and the Community Dental Clinic.
“I believe that in order for us to prosper, we must be willing to elect leaders who are committed to making the right choices for our community, even when that means making tough decisions,” Kunze said. “My campaign will not be about party differences, but about working together for our future as one of the most progressive, vibrant counties in Kentucky.”
Will MountsMounts, 42, said, “I want to grow this community, make it safer and create a more sustainable environment for the future. Those are my three pillars.”
He said it was concern about the future for his daughter and her friends that made him decide to enter the race.
“I have thought about this off and on for the past year,” Mounts said. “I’m doing this for my daughter. A lot of my friends have seen their children grow up, go to college and never come back. It hurts their hearts.
“My daughter will soon be 5, so I’ve got 13 years before she leaves for college. I want to create opportunities for her and other people’s kids so they can come back to Owensboro. It’s for everybody’s children.”
Mounts has been active in the Greater Owensboro Federation of Advanced Manufacturing Education program to help students get Advanced Manufacturing Technician degrees at Owensboro Community & Technical College.
He has an MBA from the University of Southern Indiana and has lived in Daviess County since 2007.
“County government is essentially a business, and that is exactly what the judge-executive is, is the CEO of the county,” he said. “Whether you are leading a public business or a private business, it is all the same, it is all about leadership.”
