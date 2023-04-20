Four major motorsports festivals are on tap in Owensboro this spring and summer.
And Jimmy Allyn, who’s working to promote all four, told the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau on Tuesday that he expects them to draw a total of 45,000 to 50,000 motorsports fans to town.
“It’s going to be the busiest summer Owensboro has ever seen,” he said. “There are some incredible events.”
First up is the Owensboro Jeeps and Jamz Expo at the Owensboro Convention Center on May 19-20.
“We’re going to establish a state record for the most Jeeps in a convoy,” Allyn said.
And he said organizers are hoping to set a world record as well.
The event has sold out all the exhibition space at the convention center.
June will bring in back-to-back events.
The River City Bike & Tattoo Expo has reserved the entire convention center for June 2-3.
It will include a June 3 fashion show presented by the new Evansville Harley-Davidson, along with a bike show by Urban Rides Magazine and a sound competition by Sound Warz.
“These people are going to have fun and spend money,” Allyn said. “People from several states have already signed up.”
More from this section
Kentucky Motorsports Week is returning June 2-10 with racing at Windy Hollow, a meet-and-greet with Darrell and Michael Waltrip and several NASCAR watch parties.
Allyn said Michael Waltrip has a microbrewery and will be introducing his beer to Kentucky at The Pub on Second.
Nicky Hayden, an Owensboro native and motorcycle racing superstar, died in Italy in 2017 of injuries suffered when he was stuck by car while riding his bicycle.
The third annual Nicky Hayden Day is June 9 — in honor of his racing number, 69.
There’s a memorial motorcycle ride from the Nicky Hayden statue in front of the Owensboro Convention Center to his gravesite at 6:09 p.m. that day.
The new Bluegrass Legends Experience on Aug. 19-20 at Moreland Park will be the last motorsports event of the summer.
They’re expecting 1,000 or more cars, live music and a large food truck rally, with 30 trucks and a beer garden.
Allyn said cars are expected from several states.
On Sunday, Aug. 20, there will be an open-air church service at 10 a.m. in Moreland Park with national evangelist Alan Brock with Road Riders for Jesus International Ministry.
More than 200 awards will be presented to owners of vehicles in the show.
