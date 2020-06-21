The Green River District Health Department announced on Saturday that there were seven new additional confirmed cased in the department’s district.
According to the department, there were four new cases in Daviess County, one in Henderson County, one in Ohio County and one in Webster County.
To date, there have been 822 cases in the department’s district. Of those, 713 have recovered, 95 have been hospitalized, 22 have died and two confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
On the state level, according to the department, there have been 13,454 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 522 statewide deaths.
“It is more important now than ever that you use good judgement and follow our recommendations to protect yourself and your family. The virus is still out there,” said GRDHD Director Clay Horton. “We encourage anyone who has been in crowds or had close contact with people in the public to get tested.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
