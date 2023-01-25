I have friends who grew up listening to Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton on the radio, the one perched over their heads on top of the refrigerator in some 1950s kitchen. These friends lived far east of here, in the hills of Eastern Kentucky or Knoxville, Tennessee, or rural Virginia.

Another friend grew up listening to classical recordings, Deutsche Grammophon being the preferred discs for music I only heard as soundtracks to cartoons. She says they would spend all of Christmas Day singing along with Handel’s “Messiah.” I imagine them taking a break for presents then each going about their business in different rooms, moving together and then apart, congregating between the parlor and dining room for especially heart-felt selections.

