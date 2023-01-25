I have friends who grew up listening to Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton on the radio, the one perched over their heads on top of the refrigerator in some 1950s kitchen. These friends lived far east of here, in the hills of Eastern Kentucky or Knoxville, Tennessee, or rural Virginia.
Another friend grew up listening to classical recordings, Deutsche Grammophon being the preferred discs for music I only heard as soundtracks to cartoons. She says they would spend all of Christmas Day singing along with Handel’s “Messiah.” I imagine them taking a break for presents then each going about their business in different rooms, moving together and then apart, congregating between the parlor and dining room for especially heart-felt selections.
My parents didn’t listen to the radio, or not much. I remember vague programs, talk, mostly, in the early mornings, some local personality sending up “good girl stars” and “good boy stars” when some kid managed an achievement. But music? Swaying in the kitchen together? Never.
We had music in the car, of course, all crackly, and blue. “Our Last Kiss” broke my heart before I was old enough to quite get it. We had a small record player, though, and I remember Fred Waring’s “Battle Hymn of Republic” and Jo Stafford’s “A-round the Corner, Beneath the Berry Tree, “ and the novelty record, “It’s in the Book.”
My brother and I knew all the words to Stafford’s song, and we spent a good deal of time waiting for Henry Lee. When tired of that, we repeated the funniest phrases from “It’s in the Book,” the ones that made my parents laugh.
On weekend afternoons we would watch “Hootenanny” because my father loved the banjo more than anything, and especially the long-necked five strings like The Limeliters played.
Perhaps it was on one such afternoon I first heard “Four Strong Winds” and fell in love.
It is a song I could almost smell, worn leather, cedar woods, piney flats, dirty train station floors, though I’d never ridden a train, never seen the inside of a train station. The scent of first snow, illusive, subtle, disappearing somewhere in the back of my throat. The world in those days black and white. This song, if not that, then sepia and faded, an image curling at the corners.
I learned “Four Strong Winds” on the playground over the course of a week. My friend had older brothers, one who played guitar. Every recess we stood a little away from the others, heads bent together, a call and response in the shadow of Longfellow Elementary. I came to know I had learned it as a true folk song is learned, in the oral tradition.
Perhaps. I only know I needed to have this song and 9-year old Kathy Jones obliged, spooling it out for me line by line, note by melancholy note.
