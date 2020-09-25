Fourth Street Baptist unveils state historical marker

Fourth Street Baptist Church — the oldest Black church in Daviess County — celebrated its rich history on Thursday.
The church, which is 190 years old, now has an official state highway marker in its front lawn. Church leaders unveiled the Kentucky Historical Society plaque in front of a crowd of local government officials and community leaders.
The Rev. Mario Pearson, who leads the congregation, is the church’s 18th pastor.
He read aloud the names of all the preachers who preceded him.
“This is an amazing event,” Pearson said after the celebration ended. “I am so blessed to be here and to be part of this wonderful event.”
The application process for a state historical marker can be lengthy, taking several months.
Pam Smith-Wright, Owensboro City commissioner and mayoral candidate, attends Fourth Street Baptist Church.
She spearheaded the effort to get the marker.
It reads:
“In 1830, a Baptist church began in a log cabin-house, which was provided for Black worshipers by Philip Thompson. The congregation was first led by Black Baptist Minister Oliver Potts. The Black Baptist Church was founded after the Civil War & in 1866 was named Fourth Street Baptist Church. It is the oldest African American church in Daviess County.”
Smith-Wright read the church’s history to the crowd.
The congregation formed in the early 1800s. The church body consisted of Blacks and Caucasians who worshipped together — often in equal numbers.
“When slaves started outnumbering slave owners, they gave us our own church,” Smith-Wright said.
The mother church still exists. It is First Baptist Church in Owensboro.
While reading the history at the event, Smith-Wright paused after becoming emotional.
Currently, the nation is embroiled in racial tension, she later explained.
“This whole world is messed up, and the stuff that is going on in our country is just unbelievable. And to think that one day we were all worshipping together and caring about each other,” Smith-Wright said.
