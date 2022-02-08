The Foust Elementary School Site Based Decision Making Council is beginning its search process to find a new principal for the school.
For the last seven months, Beth Blandford has been the interim principal at the school. She was named to the position in July 2021 after Janie Moseley left the position in June to become the Owensboro Public Schools director of multi-tiered systems of support at the district central office.
Moseley had been principal at the school for 15 years. Before that she, was the curriculum facilitator at Foust. She started her career as a classroom teacher.
Blandford previously was the school’s assistant principal. She began her career as an OPS preschool teacher at Hager Preschool, and she went on to teach kindergarten and reading intervention specialist at the school before moving into an administrator’s position.
Jared Revlett, district public information officer, said the Foust SBDM Council was originally scheduled to have its first meeting in the principal search on Friday, but that was rescheduled due to inclement weather. The new meeting date will be announced in the coming days.
The first meeting will be for council members to understand the principal search process, and that will be followed by three training sessions. The job was posted Feb. 1, and it must be posted for 15 days, per statute, Revlett said.
After that, the council will review the candidates and decide which to interview. Most of the SBDM council meetings will be closed at that point, per law, because they will be discussing personnel.
The meeting in which council members name the new principal will be public, Revlett said.
“They plan to have somebody in place before July 1, but I think they want to do it a lot sooner than that.”
The Foust site based council includes three staff members, two parent members and OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.