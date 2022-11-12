Foust Elementary School celebrated Veterans Day on Friday with an indoor parade.
The parade had been an annual event prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with this year marking its return, said Carrie Kimbrell, Foust social worker.
“It’s important to celebrate this day with our students, because some of them that don’t have veterans in their family may not understand or know the importance,” she said.
Kimbrell said the social studies classes and music classes came together to teach the students more about Veterans Day.
“I think it’s a perfect opportunity to have that teachable moment about what veterans have done for our country,” she said. “We invited veterans related to our students to come in, and I think that makes it more impactful.”
Fifth-grader Carmel Charles said she enjoyed being able to have the parade as a way to say thank you.
“We made signs, we sang, and we made a video with the other classes,” she said.
Charles said her social studies class has been discussing veterans and what it means to be one.
“It’s important to thank veterans because they served our country and they fought for us,” she said. “They risked their lives for us.”
Charles’ great-uncle was a Mexican-American veteran from Mexico.
Michael Johnson, a veteran who served as chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy, attended Friday’s parade.
“I have attended the parade in the past, and I appreciate all of the support they have shown veterans,” he said. “It’s important that students know about what veterans did and appreciate all who have served in all branches.”
Johnson said it touches his heart to see the outpouring of support from teachers and students.
“We sacrificed for our country, and it’s an honor to be appreciated,” he said. “And I appreciate all of the veterans who have served in the military.”
