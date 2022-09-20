Students and families from Foust and Cravens elementary schools will have the opportunity to participate in a free Family Fishing Night on Thursday at Panther Creek Park from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Foust Family Resource Youth Services Center coordinator, Jen Hester, said she sent a survey out to families with different events the school could host that students and parents were interested in.

