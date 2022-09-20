Students and families from Foust and Cravens elementary schools will have the opportunity to participate in a free Family Fishing Night on Thursday at Panther Creek Park from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Foust Family Resource Youth Services Center coordinator, Jen Hester, said she sent a survey out to families with different events the school could host that students and parents were interested in.
“This was one of the events on the survey and we had a huge response of people who were interested in doing this,” she said.
Hester reached out to Cravens’ FRYSC coordinator, Amanda DeLacey, to see if the school would be interested in partnering with Foust for the event. The two then reached out to First Baptist Church, a supporter of both schools.
“FBC works with us on different things like sponsoring food for our backpack program,” Hester said. “They’re always interested in finding new ways to help us out.”
The church will be providing a meal to the families who participate in Family Fishing Night.
Hester said there will be 70 fishing poles and bait for families to use, but are encouraging those who can to bring their own supplies.
“We want to focus on building relationships with families to and to get them to do things they wouldn’t normally do,” Hester said. “This is a great opportunity for families to interact with each other and build a community.”
Community organizations will also be present at the event for families to gather more information and utilize in areas where they may need.
An RSVP is requested to account for the amount of food for the event.
