First Presbyterian Church of Owensboro hosted its 24th annual Multicultural Festival on Saturday on the church lawn.
Debbie McCoy, chairman of the planning committee, said the purpose of the event is to bring people together to start conversations around culture and diversity.
“We hope to develop some respect and celebrate our diversity and use it as a strength to be stronger in our community,” she said.
Having multiple cultures present and represented at the event allows for more discussions among different people, McCoy said.
With refugees coming into Owensboro, McCoy said the schools in the area have began hosting their own multicultural festivals.
Ileana Gaynor, a teacher at Owensboro Public Schools, said she has attended the event before and was there to represent OPS.
“We are representing our goals to unify all cultures and equity,” Gaynor said.
Gaynor is an English learning teacher with OPS and she said having cultures come together for an event shows that they are not invisible.
“They are people that are embracing their presence in the community and recognizing their value and contributions to our city and state,” she said. “They have the opportunity to teach us about their cultures and the way they live.”
Tiara Collishaw, an EL teacher within OPS, said Saturday’s event was the first Multicultural Festival she’s attended in Owensboro.
“I relocated to Owensboro in 2018. I’m from the Philippines,” she said. “It’s really nice to experience this and see all these different cultures.”
Before the event, Collishaw said she only knew of one other Filipino in the area but had met several others at the festival.
“It’s fun and food always brings people together,” she said. “I think people need positive cross-cultural experiences because if you don’t have experiences, you tend to believe what you hear.”
Having a space where others can have those experiences will provide more education to people in the community, Collishaw said.
Thekla Panayi, owner of Thekla’s Dishes, had a booth set up at the festival to teach more about the island of Cyprus.
“We’ve had a lot of people and they love the food,” she said.
This is the third year Panayi has participated in the festival and has been invited back since.
“I love seeing people from different countries and learning about their cultures,” she said. “Getting the community together like this is my favorite part.”
Romane Outerbridge with Sigma Beta Xi sorority was set up at the festival to tell community members about her organization.
“We are a community-based sorority and we are the oldest non-collegiate Greek letter organization and the only chapter in the state of Kentucky,” Outerbridge said.
This was the first time Sigma Beta Xi has had a booth at the event, and Outerbridge said they wanted to participate to get the word out about the sorority.
“I think it’s something that’s really good for this area to have,” she said. “It’s important for us to get out here and let others know we’re here.”
