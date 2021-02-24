When Gov. Andy Beshear announced additional COVID-19 vaccination sites last week, one on the list was an Owensboro Kroger location.
According to Beshear’s Feb. 18 COVID-19 media briefing, 28 vaccine sites would be added throughout Kentucky. The Wesleyan Park Plaza Kroger at 2630 Frederica St. was included in a list of newly added regional vaccine sites.
Beshear announced the state’s partnership with Kroger in mid-January as a means of significantly increasing the speed of COVID-19 vaccinations by creating drive-through vaccination sites.
“There is now a provider that has vaccine close to where everybody lives in the commonwealth,” Beshear said during the briefing. “There are some areas where you might have to drive just a little bit further, but we continue to add new sites for greater convenience.”
As of Tuesday, the Frederica Street Kroger was not yet listed on the Kroger website as a participating location in Kentucky, nor were vaccine appointments available at the location.
Multiple attempts to reach Beshear’s office and Kroger’s corporate office to get more information about when vaccines will be available at this location and how many weekly doses it can expect to receive were unsuccessful.
Currently, vaccines are available to tier 1A and 1B individuals, which includes those 70 years of age and older, health care workers, first responders and education workers.
Beshear announced Tuesday that regional vaccination sites will open to Kentuckians in tier 1C beginning March 1, and he expects other vaccination sites to move into tier 1C about the same time. 1C includes essential workers, individuals 60 years of age and older and individuals 16 and older considered high risk.
