The Owensboro Police Department is currently searching for an armed man who reportedly robbed the PNC Bank at 2013 Frederica St. this morning.
Andrew Boggess, public information officer with the Owensboro Police Department, said the incident was reported to police dispatch just after 9:20 a.m. Thursday morning. By the time police arrived at the scene about four minutes later, the suspect, described as an African-American male, had already fled the scene on foot.
“At this point we have not determined exactly how much money he has taken, but he did get away with some money,” Boggess said. “We are still out actively looking for him, our canines are out.”
Boggess said the man is armed with a handgun and no injuries were reported during the incident.
Police are currently gathering security camera footage in hopes of providing a more thorough description of the suspect.
Anyone with information about the suspect can contact the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888.
This story will be updated.
