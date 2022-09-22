Owensboro Municipal Utilities’ work to renovate its Frederica Street water tank is nearly complete, with it expected to be back in working order as early as the middle of next week.
Sonya Dixon, OMU’s public relations and communications manager, said the project, which began in June, has gone smoothly.
“This project has actually gone very, very well,” she said. “We anticipate that they will be disinfecting the tank on Monday, and we will begin filling it next week and getting back into service.”
The scope of work, which has been performed by Tank Pro, Inc. of Georgia, included interior cleaning and painting, blasting and painting of the tank’s exterior and inspection and painting of the base.
According to Dixon, the tank was last painted in 2004, with an inspection of the tank in 2016 and mechanical repairs made in 2019. It was last pressure washed in 2020.
Other work performed included what Dixon described as “decorative painting,” which includes new logos on the exterior of the tank — one for OMU facing north while a new Owensboro logo faces south.
“We knew that we wanted to place an Owensboro logo as well since — as we’ve mentioned before — it’s certainly a landmark, and it’s certainly something that is seen by a lot of people as they enter into our community,” Dixon said.
Dixon said OMU was contacted by the former Bluegrass Music Capital of the World Task Force about designing the new logo.
The initial design, which debuted in August, drew some interest from the public, according to Dixon.
“On social media, a lot of people had some thoughts and some input,” she said. “...We had some favorable (reviews), and then we had lots of memes and lots of creative people out there (that) really had a lot of fun with it.
“It’s such a visible project, so I am certainly not surprised at all that people had a lot of input.”
Dixon said the task force went back to its graphic designer with the most recent design that was displayed earlier this month.
“I think it looks incredibly sharp and certainly very welcoming into our community,” she said. “It certainly represents Owensboro.”
Dixon said after additions, changes and logo adjustments, the cost of the project is estimated to be under $400,000.
