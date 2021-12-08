A Brown Bag Concert will take place from 12:15 to 1 p.m. Friday at Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave.
The event is free and will feature Mary Dicken on the harp and Leanne Hampton on the flute. Music by Bach, Holst, Gounod and Ravel will be performed, long with Christmas favorites.
