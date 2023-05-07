Saturday morning, Will Evans brought his teens, Damien Evans and Imani Evans, to Big Bang Toys-Comics-Games for “Free Comic Book Day.”
The teens were dressed for the occasion, with Imani outfitted as a character from the anime series “My Hero Academia” and Damien in full costume as a character from “Naruto.”
Damien, who plays football at Owensboro High School, said he became interested in anime while watching it at home with his family. But he said the shows are more than just entertaining. Damien credits the messages of “Naruto” and “Dragon Ball Z” with having helped him on the football field and in life.
“Watching it as a child, ‘Naruto’ has given me a lot of values I still use today,” Damien said
Fans of anime, comic books, manga, superhero moves and games went to Big Bang on Saturday for the store’s annual “Free Comic Book Day” event. Free Comic Book Day happens at comic stores nationwide the first Saturday of May most years, giving fans a chance to pick up special edition comics printed just for the day, while introducing the curious to the world of comics.
“The idea is to get people into the idea of collecting comics and reading comics,” store owner Duane Allen said.
Comics have evolved far beyond the “Peanuts” and “Archie” comics of old. While plenty of comics still appeal to children, others now have long story arcs, complex characters and are unafraid to take on serious issues.
Comics, and Manga, can take on anything from serious family drama to adventure and horror. In the world of comics, Batman is a flawed but ultimately heroic figure, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is both a superhero and a relatable young person, and Bart Simpson, well, he’ll always just be Bart Simpson.
Meanwhile, other comics just feature adorable little guys like Pikachu, which is also just fine.
There’s likely a comic for everyone, so the goal of Free Comic Book Day is to help them find it, Allen said.
People who pick up a comic on Free Comic Book Day could find a series they’ll “maybe fall in love with for the rest of their life,” Allen said.
Activity spilled out onto the sidewalk in front of the store as people shopped for sale items. Inside, people collected raffle prizes, played games, created paper airplanes and met with illustrator Robert Lamb, who wrote and did artwork for “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe,” and Shawn Lamb, author of the “Allon” series and scriptwriter for the TV space western “BraveStarr.”
Free Comic Book Day is an important event for the store, Allen said.
“This is bigger than Black Friday for us,” he said. “It might as well be Black Friday.
“We have some customers that come every year.” On the other hand, “we may meet somebody for the first time, and they’ll say, ‘I never knew this place was here.’ ”
Imani Evans said she became interested in anime and was drawn in by the stories and art.
“It’s about the storyboard and the effects,” Imani said. “It’s interesting. It makes you wonder, ‘What’s going to happen next?’ ”
Will Evans said he was happy to share his love to fantasy and cartoons with his teens.
“I never grew up. I’ve always loved cartoons,” he said. “It has been a really good family thing for us.”
