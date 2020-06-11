Poole’s Pharmacy Care, 102 West Broad Street, Central City, will offer free COVID-19 self-administered tests.
Tests are available between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday next week. They will also be available June 22, 24 and 29.
Residents must register at www.doineedacovid19test.com and reserve an appointment in order to be tested.
Tests are available to everyone. The website assessment tool instructs those who are symptomatic to seek medical help.
