The city of Owensboro and Regional Water Resource Agency have removed more than 60 downspouts connected directly to sewer lines in the Northwest Neighborhood Strategy Area since last summer, through the use of federal grant dollars.

But city Community Development Director Abby Shelton said Monday there are many more downspouts that could be removed in the northwest neighborhoods, if people would take advantage of the free program.

