The city of Owensboro and Regional Water Resource Agency have removed more than 60 downspouts connected directly to sewer lines in the Northwest Neighborhood Strategy Area since last summer, through the use of federal grant dollars.
But city Community Development Director Abby Shelton said Monday there are many more downspouts that could be removed in the northwest neighborhoods, if people would take advantage of the free program.
The downspout removal program is one of the many Northwest NRSA projects underway. The city has used federal funds and city dollars to provide incentives for home and rental home rehabilitation, new home construction, down payment assistance and beautification of commercial facades.
So far, the city has invested $4.067 million in improvement projects, while property owners have invested $5.950 million.
Shelton said the city is using grant funding to remove downspouts from homes in the Northwest NRSA at no cost to property owners.
The program is only available in the Northwest NRSA, Shelton said. About 180 homes in the area have downspouts connected to the combined sewer system, Shelton said.
“We are slowly removing those from the combined sewer system,” Shelton said.
The combined sewer system handles both sewage, industrial waste and storm water. At times of heavy rains, the combined system can become overwhelmed, causing it to discharge into the river. Regional Water Resource Agency has been implementing a long-term control plan to separate storm water and sewerage lines are reduce sewer discharge into the river.
Bryan Henderson, an engineering technician with RWRA, said eliminating downspouts that funnel directly into the sewer system helps reduce sewer discharges.
“We try to make efforts any way we can to reduce water in the combined sewer system, and disconnecting downspouts is an easy way to to this,” Henderson said.
The combined system overflows into the river about 40 times in the average year. When downspouts are disconnected from the combined system, they water is directed into yards where it filters into the soil.
“The majority of it goes into the ground,” Shelton said.
People in the Northwest NRSA can have their downspouts disconnected from the combined system by calling RWRA, at 270-687-8440.
“It’s a free program for anyone that wants to participate,” Shelton said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.