Owensboro Coalition of Concerned Churches (OCCC), in partnership with members of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, the USDA and the Feeding America food bank coalition, will provide food relief for the Owensboro area from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday.
The drive-thu/no contact distribution will be held in the parking lot of the Sportscenter, 1215 Hickman Ave. Enter the parking lot from Hickman Avenue off Parrish Avenue
The Owensboro Transit Service, at 430 Allen St., will provide a shuttle van to and from the event and back to the transit station for residents who need to use the bus line. Also, food boxes will be available for those who travel the yellow line during the time of the event.
All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Food relief will be in the form of fresh produce (Gleaners Food Bank, Indianapolis), dairy products (Prairie Farms, Illinois), and meat products while supplies last. The projected impact will provide relief to approximately 1,248 families. No signatures required and no questions asked.
