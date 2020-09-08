In any other year, Sept. 19 would have been the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden’s Free Family Fun Day and scarecrow festival — part of Independence Bank’s Day at the Garden.
But the coronavirus pandemic has changed that.
Independence Bank Day will still return on Sept. 19.
But this time, activities are limited to a free drive-thru lunch and a free goody bag for children — while supplies last.
Laurna Strehl, the Garden’s executive director, said, “This is Independence Bank’s seventh year of doing this. They’ll be grilling several hundred hot dogs for the sack lunches.”
She said costumed characters representing Spiderman and Elsa, from Disney’s “Frozen,” will be handing out the goody bags for kids to add a little fun.
The scarecrows fell victim to the pandemic.
That part of the festival began in 2005, replacing the Garden’s old Fall Festival.
Last year, people who designed and built creative scarecrows competed for $175 in prize money — $100 for first place, $50 for second and $25 for third.
And there were train rides on the bank’s Independence Express.
Everything was free in an effort to “get to the Garden those who might not otherwise be able to come,” officials said last year.
The garden is at 25 Carter Road on the north side of Second Street.
Features include a large herb garden, a rose garden, an English cottage garden, a Kentucky symbol quilt garden, a Japanese memorial garden, an ericaceous garden, the Moonlite Children’s garden, the University of Kentucky Extension display garden and a Western Kentucky University experimental garden.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.