On Feb. 29, “Bluegrass Now!,” a concert filmed at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in December, will begin airing on PBS stations across the country.
But the Hall of Fame is offering fans a chance to see the production on the movie screen in its Woodward Theatre first.
The film will be screened at 7 p.m. on Feb. 28.
It’s free, but tickets are required.
They’ll be available at bluegrasshall.org beginning Saturday.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said the free screening is a way of thanking the community for its support.
“We’ll be showing some content that isn’t included on the PBS broadcast,” he said.
Todd Jarrell, the show’s producer, will be there to discuss the show, Joslin said.
“It’s great that we hosted this concert for national broadcast,” he said. “I feel like it bodes well for Owensboro and the region. Things like this are the reason the city and state invested in this building.”
Joslin said, “PBS felt it was important that this television special highlighting bluegrass music comes from Kentucky and from the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in particular. If bluegrass music has a permanent address, it’s Owensboro, Kentucky, and the PBS partnership certainly reinforces the fact that the Hall of Fame is the premier destination for bluegrass music.”
He said the show is more than the concert featuring Rhonda Vincent, Jim Lauderdale, Larry Sparks, Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Dan Tyminski, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Missy Raines and Molly Tuttle.
It also includes shots of the artists in the exhibit areas of the museum.
“It opens with a great drone shot of the building,” Joslin said.
He said the Hall of Fame is currently in negotiations with PBS and a cable channel about more programming from Owensboro.
Joslin said the Hall of Fame records all the concerts in Woodward Theatre to build a library of material that could be used for television later.
That includes the upcoming March 28 induction ceremony for the newest members of the Hall of Fame.
KET’s website shows “Bluegrass Now!” is scheduled to air at 9:30 p.m. CST on March 1 and 6:30 p.m. CST on March 3 on KET 2.
Bonnie Rheinhardt, vice president of TV programming and operations at WNIN-TV in Evansville, said that station will air the program at 7 and 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 29, 8 p.m. on March 2, 10 p.m. on March 4, 2 p.m. on March 8 and 7 p.m. on March 12.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.