Beginning Tuesday, the Green River Asset Building Coalition will reopen an Owensboro location for free tax preparation.
Sites in McLean and Hancock counties will reopen, too.
Because of COVID-19, the federal government extended the filing deadline to July 15.
GRABC’s offices have been shut down since March 20 due to the virus, said Tina Lynch, executive director.
By that date, the nonprofit had prepared about 2,900 returns. Because some volunteers worked on returns remotely the past few months, that number has climbed to 3,200.
However, GRABC prepared nearly 6,000 income tax returns last year.
“We have about 1,900 taxpayers who saw us last year and have yet to see us this year,” Lynch said.
That’s reason for concern. With fewer GRABC offices open, reduced hours and a smaller number of volunteers, that leaves a lot of work to do in a short period of time, she said.
Taxpayers should not wait until the last minute to come to GRABC, Lynch said.
The nonprofit takes clients on a first-come, first-served basis. This year, those who wait until the final day may not meet the tax-filing deadline.
“File your taxes as soon as possible,” Lynch said.
Last year, the coalition helped regional residents receive more than $7.2 million in refunds. Of that total, more than $2.2 million came from earned income tax credits.
According to the IRS, up to 20% of families nationwide don’t receive that tax credit because they fail to file a return. The credit is a benefit for low- to moderate-income families.
People who had earned income in 2019 may be eligible for up to $6,557 in an earned income tax credit.
Between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Owensboro Community & Technical College’s Frederica Street campus, GRABC will file tax returns for no fee. The service will remain open until July 14.
Because of COVID-19, only five volunteers can work on returns in the space provided. Therefore, clients must wait in their vehicles in the college’s front parking lot.
In addition, GRABC will host an all-day event in McLean County next week. Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Home Place Senior Citizens Center on Walnut Street in Calhoun, volunteers will file tax returns. Again, the parking lot will serve as the waiting room.
An office in Hancock County will reopen, too. From 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays, the Career Center on U.S. Highway 60 in Hawesville will have a GRABC team working on taxes.
Some people have not received their federal stimulus checks — $1,200 per adult and $500 per child — because they have not filed their 2019 tax returns, Lynch said.
Even clients who had no earned income are eligible to receive a stimulus payment; however, they must file a non-tax filer return, which will activate their stimulus payment.
GRABC offers that service, too.
“(The stimulus payment) is money in the household clients don’t have to ask for,” Lynch said. “They are entitled to it. It’s their money.”
For more information about GRABC and free income tax preparation, go to www.GRABC.org or call 270-685-1603.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
