United Way of the Ohio Valley and the Green River Asset Building Coalition are providing free tax preparation services to the community.
Both organizations have been providing the service for more than a decade in Daviess County.
Providing the free service, according to Tina Lynch, executive director for GRABC, is vital for those in need.
“Probably the main reason is to ensure that every penny that’s entitled to our clients is going back to them, and they’re not paying somebody to assist them to file their own tax returns,” she said.
Blaine Mathew, UWOV manager for digital communications, said ensuring the biggest financial benefit for clients is especially important during the pandemic, when many have experienced a prolonged financial burden.
“Right now, people are working hard for their dollars amidst a pandemic,” he said. “It’s important for people to save as much money as they can.”
Mathew said United Way has helped provide 1.3 million individuals with free tax services, saving them around $260 million in fees since it began offering the free tax service in 2009.
There are no maximum income requirements to be eligible for tax services through UWOV, according to Mathew. Anyone wanting to receive free tax preparation simply has to go online to MyFreeTaxes.com and fill out necessary information to submit their tax return.
The website, he said, is user friendly and easy to navigate.
“It’s actually super simple,” he said. “You can do it by yourself, go online and send your file as soon as it’s complete.”
Additional assistance can be provided to those who need it, he said.
At GRABC, Lynch said, clients can walk in to receive assistance filing their tax return or they can drop their tax documents off and have someone prepare a return for them.
Requirements for receiving free tax preparation at GRABC are having a maximum household income of $73,000, having a disability, speaking English as a second language or being age 65 or older.
Individuals falling into one or more of those categories, Lynch said, are eligible to receive free tax services.
The GRABC office at 403 Park Plaza Drive is open from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday, from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
