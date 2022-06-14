Tuesday, June 14, is National Bourbon Day and Green River Distilling Co. is celebrating with free tours all day.
Tours are normally $20.
They last about an hour and offer a behind the scenes look at the distillery and traditional bourbon production.
The tours require guests to walk up and down three flights of stairs and over some uneven ground. It can be noisy in the production areas and most buildings are not temperature controlled.
All tours include an optional tasting at the end for those of legal drinking age.
Reservations are not required, but they can be booked online at www.greenriverdistilling.com/visit-us/ or by calling 270-691-9001.
