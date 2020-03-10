First Free Will Baptist Church, 4314 W. Fifth Street Road, will be hosting the Welch College Choir and its 35 members at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The free concert is part of the choir's spring tour called "With a Voice of Sing!"
During the concert, the choir will perform sacred choral selections and gospel songs such as "And Can It Be?," "Ezekiel Saw de Wheel," "My Hope Is Built," and "Thou, O Lord."
The choir is directed by Dr. James Stevens, chairman of the Welch Music Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.