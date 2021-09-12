Event organizer Pam Smith-Wright was hoping Saturday’s Freedom Walk, which honors the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the United States, would be the biggest in the annual event’s 19-year history — she was not disappointed.
Local residents were joined by members of ROTC programs from area high schools at Owensboro’s Fire Station 1, stepping off around 11 a.m. Saturday towards the First Responders Memorial at the Daviess County Courthouse.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department provided an escort as a Color Guard led the way as walkers of all ages made their way down Locust Street towards downtown Owensboro.
Crowds assembled on the steps of Saint Stephen Cathedral to wave and cheer as walkers passed by. Cheers of “God Bless America” could be heard as the group passed by, some carrying small flags or wearing red, white and blue.
Local resident Mike Colburn said he is a Vietnam veteran and participated in the Freedom Walk because he wants to support the troops and honor those who lost their lives on 9/11.
“This is our country and we need to support it every way we can,” Colburn said, “We need to protect our freedom and know that different generations have protected it in the past and will be in the future too.”
After assembling at the First Responders Memorial, Smith-Wright said how pleased she was with the number of people who decided to participate in the event this year.
“You know I think about 9/11 and I think about how it joined everybody together,” she said Saturday. “It didn’t matter what race, what political background, what anything was. We all were Americans and we all pulled together and tried to make it to the point where we all could live together and support one another.”
Judge Executive Al Mattingly was the featured speaker during the event. Mattingly remarked that everyone over a certain age remembers where they were on Sept. 11, 2001.
“It is a time, a day, a date that is forever etched in your mind,” he said.
Mattingly said that he was on a trip out west with his wife, Judy, when the couple received a phone call from a friend back in Owensboro telling them about what had happened.
“They said turn the TV on. We turned it on just in time to see the second plane fly into the building. Turned it on just in time to see people jump rather than be burned alive. We turned it on just in time to see our first responders rush in the building ... we turned it on just in time to see the two buildings come down,” Mattingly said.
Mattingly said that the outpouring of patriotism and sense of togetherness that emerged throughout in America in the days and weeks following 9/11 is the same kind of collective spirit that will be needed to end the COVID-19 pandemic currently facing our nation.
Mattingly closed with a quote by Sandy Dahl, the wife of Flight 93 pilot Jason Dahl.
“If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short and there is no time for hate.”
The Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, pastor of Pleasant Point Missionary Baptist Church, delivered the Benediction to close the Freedom Walk.
“May we always remember Sept. 11, 2001, but let us never forget to live like Sept. 12, the next day that taught us that no matter what race we are, gender, political affiliation, we recognize that we are one and we are together, Americans for a common humanity that should seek to love each and every one of us and to be kind to all,” she said.
