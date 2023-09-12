A crowd of veterans, local school districts’ JROTC programs and more filled the parking lot of the Owensboro Fire Department Station 1 off West Ninth Street on Monday morning to participate in the 21st annual Freedom Walk to commemorate the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
While the sun was shining brightly during the one-mile trek to the Daviess County Courthouse for the formal ceremony, the day brought somber feelings when remembering what occurred in New York City, Pennsylvania and Virginia over two decades ago.
Pam Smith-Wright, chairwoman of the Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans Organization, first organized the walk for the community in 2002 — one year after the terrorist attacks that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people.
After 21 years, Smith-Wright feels the event is “even more important now” and serves as a reminder that the country can’t allow a similar tragedy to “happen on our turf again.”
“It’s important for young people to know what has happened, and know the history and understand why we do this kind of a walk in remembrance of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for us,” she said.
Smith-Wright clearly recalls when the news broke about American Airlines Flight 11 crashing into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
“I was in my bedroom watching ‘Good Morning America,’ and I just happen to look at the TV and I saw the smoke coming out of this building,” she said, “and then they went to a news flash and said that a plane had gone through one of the towers (of the World Trade Center).
“From that point on, I watched (the coverage) all day.”
In the early years, the walk originated at the Owensboro Sportscenter with the final destination being the Charles Shelton Memorial in Smothers Park.
Smith-Wright said the route changed two years ago due to increased participation from the elderly and to incorporate the Owensboro-Daviess County First Responders Memorial, located on the west side of the courthouse facing Frederica Street, which was unveiled on Sept. 11, 2020.
Daviess Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen, who served as the keynote speaker for the ceremony, highlighted first responders — who he described as “unsung heroes” who risked their lives to save others.
“On that dreadful (day), 343 firefighters and paramedics died (and) 71 law enforcement officers,” he said, “and due to long-term consequences and long-term health situations in the coming 22 years, over 300 firefighters and paramedics have died (and) over 250 law enforcement officers.
“So while we remember (what happened) 22 years ago, some folks are still living, still experiencing the grief of the day,” Castlen said.
Castlen called the first responders who helped those in need that day “the brave heroes” similar to “the men and women who serve our community every day — each day putting on their uniforms, looking sharp as they leave their homes; not knowing that overnight, someone was planning their evil that they could do the next day.”
More from this section
Castlen spoke about the “solemn remembrance” when then-President George W. Bush spoke on national television to tell viewers that “America was targeted for attack because we are the brightest beacon for freedom and opportunity in the world.”
“I, myself, my family and any of you old enough to remember — we remember where we were when we heard the news,” Castlen said. “We remember the fear that gripped us, the stress of the day, the survivor’s guilt; it was all very real.
“For me, I recalled wondering, ‘Was today the equivalent of that first defeat of the Spanish Armada? Was today the equivalent of the end of the (British) Empire?’
“Twenty-two years later, we remain a strong and proud nation; so only time will tell if my fears were valid.”
Near the end of the ceremony, Smith-Wright presented plaques to Castlen and Marita Stroud, a member of the Veterans Organization who has participated in the walk for over 20 years, on behalf of the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary of Post 119 for their “dedicated service to the citizens of Owensboro.”
“My husband was 21 years in the military. I have three grandsons in service right now,” Stroud said. “I do everything for our military.”
She hopes more people become involved in the future.
“I wish more people in Owensboro would take pride in it and support it a little bit more because (the attacks) can happen anytime again,” Stroud said. “Let’s hope that it never happens in Kentucky or anywhere else.”
Judy Knight, a Veterans Organization member who also has family ties to the military, appreciates seeing people coming out and supporting the walk every year.
“We don’t want this to ever be forgotten,” Knight said.
During the 2022 walk, Smith-Wright said it was to be her last year organizing the event after her husband, Vietnam veteran Eugene Wright, passed away that August.
However, she’s seen how vital the event has become to the public and herself.
“It’s that important to me,” Smith-Wright said Monday. “I need to make sure that it continues to (happen).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.