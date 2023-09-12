A crowd of veterans, local school districts’ JROTC programs and more filled the parking lot of the Owensboro Fire Department Station 1 off West Ninth Street on Monday morning to participate in the 21st annual Freedom Walk to commemorate the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

While the sun was shining brightly during the one-mile trek to the Daviess County Courthouse for the formal ceremony, the day brought somber feelings when remembering what occurred in New York City, Pennsylvania and Virginia over two decades ago.

