Former Owensboro City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright is hoping Saturday’s Freedom Walk honoring the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States will be the biggest in the event’s 19-year history.
“I started the Freedom Walk 19 years ago, and it is in honor of the first responders and all of those who gave their lives on 9/11,” Smith-Wright said Thursday. “Since this is the 20th anniversary, I would like to make this one of the largest ones we have had, and if people choose not to walk, I am still asking them to just be at the courthouse when we get there so they can show support as well.”
The annual event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Owensboro’s Fire Station 1 at 512 W. Ninth St. Participants will line up before beginning the 0.8-mile walk to the Daviess County Courthouse and the First Responders Memorial at 11 a.m. A ceremony will follow at the courthouse beginning at around 11:15 a.m.
Smith-Wright said in previous years the Freedom Walk concluded at the Charles Shelton Memorial in Smothers Park, but ”it was decided to congregate at the new First Responders Memorial this year.”
The 2020 edition of the walk also looked a little differently than years past because the walking aspect of the event was eliminated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants gathered on their own instead so they could socially distance.
It is asked that anyone participating in the event Saturday wear a mask as a precaution against the virus.
“This year we are going to try and do the walk, and just ask people to be conscious about wearing their mask,” Smith-Wright said.
Daviess Fiscal Court Judge-Executive Al Mattingly is scheduled to speak during the event.
Mattingly said Thursday that he believes it is “extremely important” to remember and honor those who lost their lives on 9/11.
“I think the term ‘never forget’ comes to mind, and we started using that term to commemorate and remember the men and women who raced into burning towers to save other people without a second thought about their own lives,” he said.
Mattingly said the event not only honors those who lost their lives in New York, but also in the attack on the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and also on Flight 93 in Stoystown, Pennsylvania.
“We should never forget those kinds of things, they are engrained in our mind,” he said. “It was a time in the life of our nation when everyone forgot their political parties, and we came together as one nation under God.”
Smith-Wright said attendance at the event has varied through the years, but she echoed Mattingly’s sentiments in why the anniversary of 9/11 should continue to be observed.
“Even though COVID-19 has changed the way we do things, I think the first change in our society as we know it happened on 9/11, because we had to change a lot of things because of that...,” she said. “When this happened, it just shocked America, and so I think about all of those families who lost loved ones and the first responders themselves that put themselves in harms way trying to save folks, and I think it is important that they be remembered.”
