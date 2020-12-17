In a back room of Sweeney Street Missionary Baptist Church, Walter Lee and John W. Howard Jr., spent Wednesday morning filling cardboard boxes with enough food to feed more than 60 local families.
Lee and Howard are members of the Mount Pisgah Lodge No. 20, a predominantly Black charter of the Freemasons, that has typically cooked free Thanksgiving community meals and held an annual Easter Egg hunt with giveaways in the past.
Lee, however, said the COVID-19 restrictions prevented the organization from hosting its traditional in-person civic activities.
“Since the pandemic came around, we couldn’t do much of anything this year,” said Lee, who’s a 67-year-old retired educator. “…But we decided to do something where there might be a need for the community.”
For this year’s cause, the group chose nine predominantly Black churches in Owensboro to receive food baskets with canned goods, macaroni and cheese, cornbread mix and a Legend ham.
Lee said it will be the individual churches that will then disperse the boxes.
“We know during this time it’s not necessarily for the needy; it’s for the people who can benefit from this,” Lee said. “…Every one of our members is associated with a church. So we thought we could go through the churches and they could find in their own community someone who can benefit from the food that we’re providing.”
To accomplish the Christmas food box giveaway, the Mount Pisgah Lodge No. 20 partnered with the women’s auxiliary — Amaranth Chapter No. 46 — of the Freemasons and Specialty Food Group.
Specialty Food Group donated 80 hams toward the cause.
Howard, a senior warden for the Mount Pisgah Lodge No. 20, said he and his fellow Freemasons are always looking for opportunities to give back to the community.
“It means a lot to us to give to people who are having hard times right now with the COVID and getting them something to eat,” Howard said. “We’re fixing it where they can have at least two meals for that day.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
