Guillaume Lacroix, consul general of France in Chicago, will speak to the Owensboro Area World Affairs Council by ZOOM at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.
The meeting is open to the community.
The meeting ID is 885 9390 9411 and the passcode is 750251.
Lacroix took over the post in 2017.
He oversees the relations between France and 13 Midwestern states.
