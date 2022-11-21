Sunday was a day of celebration for Fresh Start for Women, the transitional housing community that helps women achieve “a new normal” after completing recovery programs or facing other challenges, as the organization opened its doors for its dedication ceremony for The Keller House.
The house, in the 1800 block of West Second Street alongside the 12-unit apartment complex and three neighboring homes that are also part of Fresh Start, will be the new home to Megan Young and her 7-year-old son Brayden Young.
They are among the 19 women and more than 30 children housed by Fresh Start for Women.
The Youngs will occupy the first floor of the remodeled space, which includes a living room and dining area, kitchen, full bath and two bedrooms, while the basement level will be used as classroom and office space with its own separate entrance.
Young, 33, who has been living in the apartments for over two years, is proud of how far she has come.
“It’s just amazing,” she said. “It’s just a feeling that I don’t ever want to lose. Being proud of myself is the best feeling in the world, and I think I’m addicted to it now. I just want to keep going higher, and higher and higher.”
Young battled drug addiction and had experienced some bad relationships before arriving at Fresh Start.
In 2017, her mother and brother were both in prison and her father had died of suicide.
“I got into some trouble with the law and went to jail,” she said. “I came over here and got into rehab — and that’s when I started changing my life.”
Young, who began with Fresh Start in 2019, said she’s been able to make positive changes in her life by finding strength within — and from above.
“I felt a relationship with the Lord. That’s a huge thing I have done,” she said. “I also learned to love myself and forgive myself.”
Cindy Jean, executive director and co-founder of Fresh Start for Women, said securing the house has been in the works for some time and was possible thanks to the help of some charitable individuals.
“When we bought the apartment complex next door, the house was gutted and just vacant,” she said. “Father Ray Clark (a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Owensboro) and his family purchased the house for us.”
The house was purchased around 2018 for about $35,000, Jean said, and sat empty before Clark’s brother-in-law, Jim Toth, helped out with renovations last year, which totaled about $109,000.
“I’m just really overwhelmed with gratitude for Jim and Ray for them being able to bless us with this home, and it’s just beautiful,” she said. “I think that for women coming out of where a lot of these women have come from, it’s really important for them to have a safe, secure place to live; as well as something clean and nice.”
Jean said that occupancy of The Keller House will be based on seniority of those living on-site.
“Whoever has been here the longest will get the next opportunity,” she said.
While Young plans to enjoy the new home, she’s looking to continue gaining her independence.
“I’m hoping in the next year or two to be able to get that loan to purchase my forever home,” she said.
But she won’t forget what Fresh Start means to her.
“It is my safe place. It is home to me,” she said.
