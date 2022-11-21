Sunday was a day of celebration for Fresh Start for Women, the transitional housing community that helps women achieve “a new normal” after completing recovery programs or facing other challenges, as the organization opened its doors for its dedication ceremony for The Keller House.

The house, in the 1800 block of West Second Street alongside the 12-unit apartment complex and three neighboring homes that are also part of Fresh Start, will be the new home to Megan Young and her 7-year-old son Brayden Young.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.