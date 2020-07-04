Fresh Start for Women continues upgrades

Fresh Start for Women continues to upgrade its 12-apartment complex, which was built in the ‘70s.
The nonprofit recently upgraded windows.
As tenants move out, apartments get new bathrooms, paint and flooring.
Some heating and cooling units have been replaced.
Finally, last month, Stabil-Loc of Owensboro stabilized and straightened the building’s sagging foundation, said Carol Adkins, Fresh Start co-founder. Water running under the center of the apartment building washed out supporting material and weakened the foundation.
Also, the erosion caused brick, sidewalk and parking lot issues, and the outdoor second-floor walkway, which was weakened by the failing foundation, needs to be replaced.
The entire project cost nearly $20,000, Adkins said, and local businessman Jack Wells picked up the tab.
Adkins expects the work to be completed sometime early this month.
“I’ve had two of the women thank me for getting these projects done,” she said of recent renovations. “It makes them feel safer. It makes them feel valued.”
Also, Fresh Start officials feel it is important to provide a building that tenants can be proud to call home.
Fresh Start provides apartments to women who have completed substance use recovery programs. The nonprofit owns an apartment complex and two houses on West Second Street.
Replacing four outdoor stairwells will be the next phase of renovation, Adkins said.
Fresh Start officials expect each stairwell to cost about $5,000. Adkins said The Legacy Fund at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ has donated funds toward the project.
Fresh Start is looking for community partners to assist with ongoing renovations, including groups to sponsor refurbishing an apartment. For more information about Fresh Start projects, call Adkins at 270-315-8974.
Checks can be mailed to Fresh Start for Women, PO Box 1386, Owensboro, KY 42302. Or donations can be made on the nonprofit’s website at Fresh StartforWomenOwens boro.org.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
