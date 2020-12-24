Fresh Start for Women has made headway in its renovation process for one of its Second Street housing facilities, according to Carol Adkins, founder and board chair at Fresh Start for Women Inc.
Fresh Start for Women Inc. provides transitional housing for women in recovery and their children. Through the transitional program, Adkins previously said Fresh Start has aided many women in getting back on their feet to find stable jobs, purchase their own homes and even regain custody of their children.
The organization currently operates three residences on Second Street in Owensboro.
Adkins said the organization was able to finish having a new stairway installed at one of the facilities with funding from First Christian Church Disciples of Christ and donated supplies from local businesses — Mid South Equipment and Modern Welding.
Adkins said the process has taken around a year to complete due to some setbacks.
“We’ve just run into lots of different things, but the good news is Modern Welding agreed to make them for us and they donated everything,” she said. “COVID kind of made things a little weird. There were just a few roadblocks along the way that kind of slowed the process a little bit.”
Now that the first stairway is completed, Adkins said Fresh Start will begin working to replace a second one. She said there are also plans underway to renovate walkways, install energy-efficient doors and repair some bathrooms.
“This is just a huge merry Christmas for Fresh Start for Women,” she said.
Anyone wishing to make donations to aid in the efforts can make donations through the organization’s website, FreshStartForWomenOwensboro.org or by mail to P.O. Box 1386, Owensboro, KY, 42302.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.